Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) The official party stands and salutes for the presentation of colors during a change of command ceremony aboard USS Manchester (LCS 14). Capt. Henry S. Kim was relieved by Capt. Spencer P. Austin as Commander, Mine Division Twelve. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer First Class Alexander Thompson)

Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US