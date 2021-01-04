Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) – Capt. Spencer Austin relieved Capt. Hank Kim as commodore of Mine Division TWELVE (COMMINEDIV 12) during a pierside change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 1.



A native of Los Angeles, California, Kim served as a Federal Executive Fellow at Harvard before assuming command of COMMINEDIV 12 in April 2020. As commodore, Kim led a shore-based staff, four littoral combat ships and seven ship crews.



“I have been impressed by the optimistic mindset of the staff and crews, especially through the challenges and victories we have all navigated together,” said Kim. “Division TWELVE’s success is due to all of your leadership, vision, and hard work. I came here to usher mine warfare and the LCS community into the next era, and this is a bittersweet occasion to leave such an amazing group of sailors and ships as we are realizing our vision. As I stand here today to relinquish command, I am confident that Capt. Austin is receiving a division of the best sailors and LCS’ on the waterfront.”



Kim’s next assignment is as commander of Amphibious Squadron THREE (COMPHIBRON 3).



Austin, a native of Knotts Island, North Carolina, most recently served as the Commander’s Action Group Director at Surface Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) before assuming command of Mine Division TWELVE.



“What an absolute honor it is to be leading the Sailors of Division TWELVE,” said Capt. Austin. “I’m always humbled by the sacrifices made by the men and women who volunteer to serve this great country and by their families. I look forward to this division living up to our motto of dux et defensor semitae, and executing our duties forward as the defender of the pathway.”



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatant ships designed to operate in the littoral regions, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative mine hunting, sonar, and surface engagement technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 20:58 Story ID: 392904 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command, by PO1 Nathaniel Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.