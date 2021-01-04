210401-N-UD128-1006
SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Capt. Henry S. Kim addresses the audience aboard USS Manchester (LCS 14) during a pierside change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Henry S. Kim was relieved by Capt. Spencer P. Austin as Commander, Mine Division Twelve. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer First Class Alexander Thompson)
|04.01.2021
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command
