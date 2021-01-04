Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command

210401-N-UD128-1006

SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Capt. Henry S. Kim addresses the audience aboard USS Manchester (LCS 14) during a pierside change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Henry S. Kim was relieved by Capt. Spencer P. Austin as Commander, Mine Division Twelve. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer First Class Alexander Thompson)

Date Taken: 04.01.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
by PO1 Alexander Thompson