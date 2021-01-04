Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Thompson 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210401-N-UD128-1006
    SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Capt. Henry S. Kim addresses the audience aboard USS Manchester (LCS 14) during a pierside change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Henry S. Kim was relieved by Capt. Spencer P. Austin as Commander, Mine Division Twelve. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer First Class Alexander Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 20:57
    Photo ID: 6580698
    VIRIN: 210401-N-UD128-1006
    Resolution: 1428x953
    Size: 297.89 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Alexander Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command
    Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mine Division TWELVE Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naval base san diego
    littoral combat ship
    lcs
    change of command
    mine division twelve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT