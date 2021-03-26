Vernon Ivy, Bob Hope Village deputy director, unravels Bob Hope's order of the sword at the Air Force Enlisted Village in Shalimar Florida, March 26, 2021. Ivy and other AFEV staff gave a tour of the facilities to 33rd Fighter Wing chief master sergeants and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman Colleen Coulthard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:19 Photo ID: 6579094 VIRIN: 210326-F-TT585-1280 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 958.26 KB Location: SHALIMAR, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chiefs Visit Enlisted Village [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.