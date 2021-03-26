Vernon Ivy, Bob Hope Village deputy director, unravels Bob Hope's order of the sword at the Air Force Enlisted Village in Shalimar Florida, March 26, 2021. Ivy and other AFEV staff gave a tour of the facilities to 33rd Fighter Wing chief master sergeants and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman Colleen Coulthard)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6579094
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-TT585-1280
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|958.26 KB
|Location:
|SHALIMAR, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chiefs Visit Enlisted Village [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
