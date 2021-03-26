Chiefs Visit Enlisted Village

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Rose, 33rd Fighter Wing command chief and other members from the 33rd FW walk toward their tour bus at the Air Force Enlisted Village in Shalimar, Florida, March 26, 2021. Tours like this reinforce community relations, and educate Air Force leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman Colleen Coulthard)

