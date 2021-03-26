Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chiefs Visit Enlisted Village [Image 2 of 4]

    Chiefs Visit Enlisted Village

    SHALIMAR, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Rose, 33rd Fighter Wing command chief and other members from the 33rd FW walk toward their tour bus at the Air Force Enlisted Village in Shalimar, Florida, March 26, 2021. Tours like this reinforce community relations, and educate Air Force leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman Colleen Coulthard)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6579092
    VIRIN: 210326-F-TT585-1120
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SHALIMAR, FL, US 
    This work, Chiefs Visit Enlisted Village [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

