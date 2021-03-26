U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Rose 33rd Fighter Wing, command chief, and Vernon Ivy, Bob Hope Village deputy director, unravels Bob Hope's order of the sword at the Air Force Enlisted Village in Shalimar, Florida, March 26, 2021. Rose’s introduction to the 33rd Fighter wing included a trip to the AFEV, three miles away. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman Colleen Coulthard)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6579093
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-TT585-1275
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SHALIMAR, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chiefs Visit Enlisted Village [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT