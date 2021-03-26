U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Rose 33rd Fighter Wing, command chief, and Vernon Ivy, Bob Hope Village deputy director, unravels Bob Hope's order of the sword at the Air Force Enlisted Village in Shalimar, Florida, March 26, 2021. Rose’s introduction to the 33rd Fighter wing included a trip to the AFEV, three miles away. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman Colleen Coulthard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:19 Photo ID: 6579093 VIRIN: 210326-F-TT585-1275 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SHALIMAR, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chiefs Visit Enlisted Village [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.