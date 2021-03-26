Chiefs Visit Enlisted Village

VaTema Ivy, Air Force Enlisted Village director of development, briefs U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Rose, 33rd Fighter Wing command chief, and other 33rd FW members at the AFEV in Shalimar, Florida, March 26, 2021. AFEV is a nonprofit organization that provides homes for surviving spouses of retired enlisted U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard)

