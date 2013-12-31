Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Promote Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by planting SAPR Flags [Image 5 of 8]

    Airmen Promote Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by planting SAPR Flags

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2013

    Photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Airmen plant teal blue flags in front of the headquarters building for the 102nd Intelligence Wing to promote the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, March 31, 2021. The Commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing signed a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month to raise awareness of sexual assault and the Wing’s ongoing prevention efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2013
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 08:50
    Photo ID: 6578998
    VIRIN: 210331-Z-CP771-1030
    Resolution: 5432x3056
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    This work, Airmen Promote Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by planting SAPR Flags [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    SAPR
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW

