Airmen Promote Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by planting SAPR Flags

Airmen plant teal blue flags in the shape of a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response ribbon on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, March 31, 2021. These flags serve as a reminder that April is the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on the base, and that the Air Force is committed to eliminate incidents of sexual assault through awareness and prevention training, education, victim advocacy, response, reporting and accountability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)

