Airmen Promote Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by planting SAPR Flags

Airmen plant teal blue flags in front of the headquarters building for the 102nd Intelligence Wing to promote Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, March 31, 2021. Members of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and the 101st Intelligence Squadron volunteered their time planting the flags, supporting the Wing’s proclamation to “Work together to educate our community about what can be done to prevent sexual assault and support survivors and victims to ensure they are provided the help needed to survive sexual violence.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)

