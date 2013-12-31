Airmen Promote Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by planting SAPR Flags

Airmen plant teal blue flags in front of the headquarters building for the 102nd Intelligence Wing on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, March 31, 2021. Members of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and the 101st Intelligence Squadron volunteered their time to arrange these flags to promote SAPR Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)

Date Taken: 12.31.2013 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US