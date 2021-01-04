Dave Kalita credits his wife, Gloria, with making him complete again. They’ll celebrate 12 years of marriage July 4th. They look forward to spending more time together following his retirement, while visiting their children and grandchildren across the U.S. “Gloria has been glorious and been a glory in my life, and I can’t thank her enough for her support,” Kalita said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 04:48 Photo ID: 6578848 VIRIN: 210401-A-SM279-787 Resolution: 547x720 Size: 57.02 KB Location: CHIEVRES, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Ranger School student in ‘74 to LRC director in ’21 – Soldier for Life has amazing career [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.