    From Ranger School student in ‘74 to LRC director in ’21 – Soldier for Life has amazing career [Image 1 of 3]

    From Ranger School student in ‘74 to LRC director in ’21 – Soldier for Life has amazing career

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dave Kalita will retire April 8 with more than 45 years of dedicated and faithful service to the Army. Currently serving at the director of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, Kalita will retire with 23 years as a Soldier and more than 33 years as an Army civilian – the epitome of a Soldier for Life. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

