    From Ranger School student in ‘74 to LRC director in ’21 – Soldier for Life has amazing career

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dave Kalita attended Ranger School in 1974 as an Army cadet between his junior and senior years of college. Now, almost 47 years later, he will retire as the director of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux. Pictured here is Cadet Kalita’s Ranger School class. He is standing in the 4th row, 7th person from the left. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    This work, From Ranger School student in ‘74 to LRC director in ’21 – Soldier for Life has amazing career [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

