Dave Kalita attended Ranger School in 1974 as an Army cadet between his junior and senior years of college. Now, almost 47 years later, he will retire as the director of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux. Pictured here is Cadet Kalita’s Ranger School class. He is standing in the 4th row, 7th person from the left. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6578849
|VIRIN:
|210331-A-SM279-870
|Resolution:
|1357x678
|Size:
|466 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Ranger School student in ‘74 to LRC director in ’21 – Soldier for Life has amazing career [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Ranger School student in ‘74 to LRC director in ’21 – Soldier for Life has amazing career
LEAVE A COMMENT