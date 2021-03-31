RIJEKA, Croatia (Mar. 31, 2021) Fireman Jonathan Torres removes lug nuts from the tires during regularly scheduled maintenance on the rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) trailer aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Mar. 31, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)
