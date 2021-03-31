RIJEKA, Croatia (Mar. 31, 2021) Engineman 2nd Class Michael Sanchez goes over a maintenance requirement card (MRC) before beginning a regularly scheduled maintenance on the rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) trailer aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Mar. 31, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

