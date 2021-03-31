Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams visits Croatia [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams visits Croatia

    RIJEKA, CROATIA

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    RIJEKA, Croatia (Mar. 31, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Samuel Martyka tightens a bolt nut during regularly scheduled maintenance on the rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) trailer aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Mar. 31, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 02:32
    Photo ID: 6578803
    VIRIN: 210331-N-GW139-1087
    Resolution: 4852x3466
    Size: 443.96 KB
    Location: RIJEKA, HR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams visits Croatia [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams visits Croatia
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams visits Croatia
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams visits Croatia
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams visits Croatia
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams visits Croatia
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams visits Croatia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT