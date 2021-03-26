Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 5 of 5]

    IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen.Timothy P. McGuire, IMCOM deputy commander, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Ausbun, garrison commander sergeant major, stand with Fort Polk IMCOM civilians who were awarded IMCOM coins during a ceremony March 23. From left: Ron Semerena, Roseberry, Chuck Cannon, Amanda Pete, Laversa Wiltz, McGuire, Chris Reed, Ausbun and Sean McCroary.

    JRTC and Fort Polk
    IMCOM deputy commander
    Maj. Gen.Timothy P. McGuire
    Fort Polk IMCOM civilians
    awarded coins

