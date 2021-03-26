Maj. Gen.Timothy P. McGuire, IMCOM deputy commander, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Ausbun, garrison commander sergeant major, stand with Fort Polk IMCOM civilians who were awarded IMCOM coins during a ceremony March 23. From left: Ron Semerena, Roseberry, Chuck Cannon, Amanda Pete, Laversa Wiltz, McGuire, Chris Reed, Ausbun and Sean McCroary.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6577606
|VIRIN:
|210326-A-WU691-764
|Resolution:
|1190x793
|Size:
|340.31 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 5 of 5], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk
LEAVE A COMMENT