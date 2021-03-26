Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 1 of 5]

    IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire, (left) IMCOM deputy commander, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, (middle) Fort Polk garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Ausbun, garrison command sergeant major, prepare to check out barracks renovations on Fort Polk March 23.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 11:35
    Photo ID: 6577573
    VIRIN: 210326-A-NY219-351
    Resolution: 1360x1047
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Ausbun
    Col. Ryan K. Roseberry
    barracks renovations

