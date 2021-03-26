Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire, (left) IMCOM deputy commander, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, (middle) Fort Polk garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Ausbun, garrison command sergeant major, prepare to check out barracks renovations on Fort Polk March 23.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6577573
|VIRIN:
|210326-A-NY219-351
|Resolution:
|1360x1047
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk
LEAVE A COMMENT