IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk

Photo By Angie Thorne | Maj. Gen.Timothy P. McGuire, IMCOM deputy commander, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk...... read more read more Photo By Angie Thorne | Maj. Gen.Timothy P. McGuire, IMCOM deputy commander, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Ausbun, garrison commander sergeant major, stand with Fort Polk IMCOM civilians who were awarded IMCOM coins during a ceremony March 23. From left: Ron Semerena, Roseberry, Chuck Cannon, Amanda Pete, Laversa Wiltz, McGuire, Chris Reed, Ausbun and Sean McCroary. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. – Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire, Installation Management Command deputy commanding general, paid a visit to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk March 23 to see first-hand renovations and new construction to housing and barracks, improvements in Quality of Life and the installation’s Facility Investment Plan.

During a driving tour of Corvias housing areas, McGuire, who was JRTC and Fort Polk commanding general from March 2015 to May 2016, was shown improvements and repairs made in the wake of hurricanes Laura and Delta in late summer 2020, as well as the ice storm that hammered the post in February.

During the trip, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Polk, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Ausbun, garrison command sergeant major, escorted McGuire through renovated barracks that afford Soldiers more privacy.

They also pointed out to McGuire Quality of Life projects, such as swimming pool improvements and an indoor recreation facility for Families.

McGuire ended his visit by presenting IMCOM coins to six members of the Fort Polk Garrison IMCOM team: Chris Reed, DFMWR; Sean McCroary, DFMWR; Amanda Pete, DES; Laversa Wiltz, PAIO; Chuck Cannon, PAO; and Ron Semerena, Range Management Authority.

He then spoke to those gathered for the awards ceremony.

“It is great to see so many IMCOM professionals who are members of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk team,” McGuire said.

“I will tell you this is coming back home for me. It is special to see first-hand the work the team is doing here, and what I’ve heard about since I left.”

McGuire urged the JRTC and Fort team to, “continue to stay after it, because there is no place that does more to build readiness and take care of Soldiers, Families, Department of the Army civilians and Soldiers for Life than JRTC and Fort Polk.”

McGuire said IMCOM Headquarters is doing its best to do the right things to make the JRTC and Fort Polk team’s jobs easier.

“You are at the tip of the spear,” he said. “If you’ve got a good idea, please let us know. Stay after it.”

Roseberry said that it was a great opportunity to show McGuire how far the installation has progressed since his time as JRTC and Fort Polk commanding general.

“Many of the quality of life initiatives were started on his watch,” Roseberry said. “Major General McGuire has been integral to the improvement in the IMCOM housing initiatives across the Army. It is a privilege to have him see our progress and plans for improved housing.”





—30—



IFP1A — Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire, (left) IMCOM deputy commander, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, (middle) Fort Polk garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Ausbun, garrison command sergeant major, prepare to check out barracks renovations on Fort Polk March 23.

IFP1B — Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire, IMCOM deputy commander, awards IMCOM coins to civilian workers during a visit to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk March 23 as Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, looks on.

IFP1C — Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire, (left) IMCOM deputy commander, and Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, commander, JRTC and Fort Polk, stand in front of Woodfill Hall.

IFP1D — Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire (second from left), IMCOM deputy commander, presents a coin to Spc. Yaser Ali, 52nd Translator Interpreter Company as Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, (left) commander, JRTC and Fort Polk, looks on March 23.

IFP1E — Maj. Gen.Timothy P. McGuire, IMCOM deputy commander, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Ausbun, garrison commander sergeant major, stand with Fort Polk IMCOM civilians who were awarded IMCOM coins during a ceremony March 23. From left: Ron Semerena, Roseberry, Chuck Cannon, Amanda Pete, Laversa Wiltz, McGuire, Chris Reed, Ausbun and Sean McCroary.