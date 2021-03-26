Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 4 of 5]

    IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire (second from left), IMCOM deputy commander, presents a coin to Spc. Yaser Ali, 52nd Translator Interpreter Company as Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, (left) commander, JRTC and Fort Polk, looks on March 23.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 11:35
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 5 of 5], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS

