Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire (second from left), IMCOM deputy commander, presents a coin to Spc. Yaser Ali, 52nd Translator Interpreter Company as Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, (left) commander, JRTC and Fort Polk, looks on March 23.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6577604
|VIRIN:
|210326-A-NY219-705
|Resolution:
|1190x665
|Size:
|293.05 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 5 of 5], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMCOM Deputy Commanding General visits JRTC, Fort Polk
LEAVE A COMMENT