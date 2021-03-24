Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hazardous Minimization Center Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (March 24, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Rylan Scott, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, places a new label on a container in the Hazardous Minimization Center (HAZMIN Center) to update and extend the shelf life. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain HAZMIN Center supports U.S. and coalition forces operating throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility with technical and management authority and accountability for all logistics support functions associated with the Navy’s Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 06:53
    Photo ID: 6577305
    VIRIN: 210324-N-WN504-1002
    Resolution: 5592x3733
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hazardous Minimization Center Operations [Image 3 of 3], by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HAZMAT
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

