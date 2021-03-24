NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hazardous Minimization Center Operations

MANAMA, Bahrain (March 24, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Rylan Scott, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, places a new label on a container in the Hazardous Minimization Center (HAZMIN Center) to update and extend the shelf life. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain HAZMIN Center supports U.S. and coalition forces operating throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility with technical and management authority and accountability for all logistics support functions associated with the Navy’s Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP).

Date Taken: 03.24.2021