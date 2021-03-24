MANAMA, Bahrain (March 24, 2021) – Glenn Winston, Hazardous Minimization Center (HAZMIN Center) director of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, conducts a routine inspection of a fire extinguisher inside the HAZMIN Center to ensure it is functional. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain HAZMIN Center supports U.S. and coalition forces operating throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility with technical and management authority and accountability for all logistics support functions associated with the Navy’s Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 06:53 Photo ID: 6577306 VIRIN: 210324-N-WN504-1003 Resolution: 5584x3728 Size: 1.33 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hazardous Minimization Center Operations [Image 3 of 3], by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.