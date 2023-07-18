NAVSUP WSS establishes CHRIMP on NSA Mechanicsburg

Photo By Kambra Blackmon | MANAMA, Bahrain (March 24, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Rylan Scott,...... read more read more Photo By Kambra Blackmon | MANAMA, Bahrain (March 24, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Rylan Scott, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, places a new label on a container in the Hazardous Minimization Center (HAZMIN Center) to update and extend the shelf life. The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain HAZMIN Center supports ashore and afloat units operating throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations with logistics support functions associated with the Navy’s Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP). (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain) see less | View Image Page

The Navy’s Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP) defines the Navy’s uniform policy and requirements for life-cycle control and management of hazardous materials (HAZMAT). While the program was created in 1995, there has never been an active CHRIMP on NSA Mechanicsburg, until now.



Since January 2022, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support’s (NAVSUP WSS) Hazardous Material and Pollution Prevention Department (N26) has been working to establish a CHRIMP program on NSA Mechanicsburg.



CHRIMP provides a way for the Navy, as well as other associated organizations, to control and manage large volumes of HAZMAT, protect the environment, enhance worker safety, and comply with federal, state, and local environmental laws and regulations. The program controls and tracks every aspect of HAZMAT, including identification, receipt, issue, and use.



NAVSUP is the Navy lead for hazardous material management (HMM), and it manages implementation and sustainment of CHRIMP on Navy installations throughout the world for all host and tenant organizations.



In 2021, NAVSUP WSS N26 volunteered to implement and sustain CHRIMP at NSA Mechanicsburg, which helped to address a 2016 Command Inspection deficiency and bolsters department personnel’s experience with HMM operations onboard Navy installations.



“Although CHRIMP operations are typically managed by NAVSUP FLCs, it made great sense for NAVSUP WSS N26 to manage the program on NSA Mechanicsburg because of its longstanding roles and expertise supporting HMM, its physical presence on the installation, and a desire to develop broader knowledge of the program within the department’s workforce,” said Jeffrey Henning, NAVSUP HQ HAZMAT Branch Head.



In January 2022, NAVSUP WSS conducted an initial site assessment for NSA Mechanicsburg. The team visited the majority of the base tenants and identified 42 unique work centers with 205 HAZMAT storage lockers. The assessment also recorded more than 2,000 different HAZMAT products in use on the installation.



NSA Mechanicsburg’s CHRIMP was established under Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk region, with NAVSUP WSS N26 performing the HAZMAT supply functions in lieu of FLC personnel.



“We serve the role of Hazardous Material Minimization Center (HAZMINCEN), which performs receipt inspection, maintain data, and track hazardous materials for all the work centers on base,” said Tom Bagnell, NAVSUP WSS Supervisory Environmental Protection Specialist. “We conduct inventories and locker assessments of their hazardous materials, and we do the daily maintenance.”



Management of CHRIMP operations at NSA Mechanicsburg by NAVSUP WSS enables the installation to be compliant with several environmental, health, and safety policies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Hazard Communication Standard; the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) hazardous waste minimization requirements, per the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act; and the USEPA reporting requirements under the Clean Air Act and the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, according to Henning.



Installation safety and environmental representatives are key stakeholders in the CHRIMP program and benefit from the information maintained by NAVSUP WSS N26.



“Having an active CHRIMP on NSA Mechanicsburg is a critical aspect in ensuring all employees, military and civilian, have the necessary tools relating to hazardous materials in order to safely complete their daily tasks,” said Brandon Cruz, NSA Mechanicsburg Safety Manager. “This program will ensure that all hazardous materials coming aboard, departing and stored on the installation are properly identified and tracked.”



Today, all of NSA Mechanicsburg organizations have implemented CHRIMP. The program encompasses 28 work centers that include 205 lockers, 2,430 unique products, and 9,178 line items of HAZMAT inventory. The program is now at a critical point, going from the implementation phase to sustainment mode.



“We have a mock HAZMINCEN set up in Building 312, so we can train new employees in the process before they go out in the field,” said Bagnell. “A big part of sustaining the program will be training personnel. The program will continue to make a difference across NSA Mechanicsburg with increased HAZMAT awareness, data, and safety for our personnel.”



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.