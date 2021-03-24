Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hazardous Minimization Center Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hazardous Minimization Center Operations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (March 24, 2021) – Hassan Hussain, Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP) technician of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, uses a forklift to load hazardous material (HAZMAT) on a spill pallet inside the Hazardous Minimization Center (HAZMIN Center). NAVSUP FLC Bahrain HAZMIN Center supports U.S. and coalition forces operating throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility with technical and management authority and accountability for all logistics support functions associated with CHRIMP.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 06:53
    VIRIN: 210324-N-WN504-1001
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    HAZMAT
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

