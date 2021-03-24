NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hazardous Minimization Center Operations

MANAMA, Bahrain (March 24, 2021) – Hassan Hussain, Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP) technician of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, uses a forklift to load hazardous material (HAZMAT) on a spill pallet inside the Hazardous Minimization Center (HAZMIN Center). NAVSUP FLC Bahrain HAZMIN Center supports U.S. and coalition forces operating throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility with technical and management authority and accountability for all logistics support functions associated with CHRIMP.

