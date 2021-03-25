Python Ops refuel F-16s

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in-flight refueling specialist refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a routine mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 25th, 2021. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a vital global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility.

