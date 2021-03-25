Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Python Ops refuel F-16’S [Image 10 of 14]

    Python Ops refuel F-16’S

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Aircraft Refueling Squadron, while flying routine operations over Southwest Asia March 25, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6577252
    VIRIN: 210325-F-YL100-1154
    Resolution: 3575x2471
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Python Ops refuel F-16’S [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Python Ops refuel F-16s
    Python Ops refuel F-16s
    Python Ops refuel F-16s
    Python Ops refuel F-16s
    Python Ops refuel F-16s
    Python Ops refuel F-16’S
    Python Ops refuel F-16s
    Python Ops refuel F-16s
    Python Ops refuel F-16’S
    Python Ops refuel F-16’S
    Python Ops refuel F-16’S
    Python Ops refuel F-16’S
    Python Ops refuel F-16’S
    Python Ops refuel F-16’S

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    KC-135
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    USAF
    Gamblers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT