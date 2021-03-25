Python Ops refuel F-16’S

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Aircraft Refueling Squadron, while flying routine operations over Southwest Asia March 25, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

