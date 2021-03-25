A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prepares to depart after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Aircraft Refueling Squadron, while flying routine operations over Southwest Asia March 25, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)
Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 05:27
Photo ID:
|6577255
VIRIN:
|210325-F-YL100-0998
Resolution:
|3236x2304
Size:
|1.15 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|3
This work, Python Ops refuel F-16’S [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
