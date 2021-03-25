U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew members participate in pre-flight checks at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 25th, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 05:27 Photo ID: 6577249 VIRIN: 210325-F-YL100-0047 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 1.77 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Python Ops refuel F-16s [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.