U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew members participate in pre-flight checks at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 25th, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6577249
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-YL100-0047
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Python Ops refuel F-16s [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT