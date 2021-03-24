Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Richardson 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) – An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 26, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 00:57
    Photo ID: 6577158
    VIRIN: 210326-N-YQ383-1004
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 287.68 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Brandon Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71
    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71
    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Navy
    Sailor
    Flight Deck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT