INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) – Two MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, carry supplies from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea March 26, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 00:57
|Photo ID:
|6577152
|VIRIN:
|210326-N-HB628-1195
|Resolution:
|2823x1882
|Size:
|662 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT