INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) – Two MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, carry supplies from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea March 26, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aiko Bongolan)

