INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Frank Maulolo, from Lakewood, Wash., uses a pallet jack to move supplies during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 26, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aiko Bongolan)

