Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition

Col. Jennifer “Falcon” Phelps, 8th Mission Support Group commander, poses for a photo in front of a plaque dedicated to the previous “Falcons” at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 31, 2021. Originally an engineer officer, Phelps is one of the two female group commanders on the installation. As the 8th MSG commander, or “Falcon”, she is responsible for the leadership and management of five diverse squadrons that provide base communications, engineering, security, law enforcement, transportation, supply, personnel support, logistics readiness, education, food services, housing and recreation activities to more than 2,700 active duty Airmen and Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

