    Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition [Image 2 of 4]

    Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Jennifer Nuanes, 8th Maintenance Squadron officer in charge of maintenance operations, Capt. Kimberlie Kirkpatrick, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit OIC of maintenance operations, 1st Lt. Christina Nunley, 35th AMU OIC of maintenance operations, and 1st Lt. Lydia Kim, 35th AMU assistant OIC of maintenance operations, pose for a group photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 19, 2021. The four female officers are collectively in charge of the Airmen providing munitions, specialized aircraft maintenance and maintenance operations support for the wing’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 23:36
    VIRIN: 210319-F-SQ280-705
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Female Officers
    Women's History
    Oath of Office
    Girls Can Do It Too
    Founding Mothers

