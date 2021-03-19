Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition

Capt. Jennifer Nuanes, 8th Maintenance Squadron officer in charge of maintenance operations, Capt. Kimberlie Kirkpatrick, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit OIC of maintenance operations, 1st Lt. Christina Nunley, 35th AMU OIC of maintenance operations, and 1st Lt. Lydia Kim, 35th AMU assistant OIC of maintenance operations, pose for a group photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 19, 2021. The four female officers are collectively in charge of the Airmen providing munitions, specialized aircraft maintenance and maintenance operations support for the wing’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

