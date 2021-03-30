Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition

Maj. Taylor “Raven” Barela, 8th Operations Support Squadron senior intelligence officer, walks down the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 30, 2021. Barela provides intelligence to inform F-16 Fighting Falcon flight operations, by exploiting all possible information available about our nation's adversaries, while carefully protecting any information that would display vulnerabilities regarding friendly forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

