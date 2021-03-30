Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition [Image 3 of 4]

    Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Taylor “Raven” Barela, 8th Operations Support Squadron senior intelligence officer, walks down the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 30, 2021. Barela provides intelligence to inform F-16 Fighting Falcon flight operations, by exploiting all possible information available about our nation's adversaries, while carefully protecting any information that would display vulnerabilities regarding friendly forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Female Officers
    Women's History
    Oath of Office
    Girls Can Do It Too
    Founding Mothers

