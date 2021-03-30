Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: officer edition

1st Lt. Manervia McDonald, 8th Comptroller Squadron flight commander of financial analysis, poses for a photo with 8th CPTS female Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 30, 2021. McDonald and her team are responsible for ensuring the maximum efficiency for the Wolf Pack by planning, organizing and evaluating cost-analysis programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

