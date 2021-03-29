Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Representative Pete Aguilar visits the Combat Center

    Representative Pete Aguilar visits the Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Rep. Pete Aguilar, California 31st District representative, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 29, 2021. Aguilar spoke with Combat Center leadership and toured several training ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 19:32
    Photo ID: 6576898
    VIRIN: 210329-M-IB436-1236
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    This work, Representative Pete Aguilar visits the Combat Center [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center
    Representative
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command

