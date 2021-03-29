Representative Pete Aguilar visits the Combat Center

Rep. Pete Aguilar, California 31st District representative, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William Jurney (left), commanding general, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Terrell (right), battalion commander, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 29, 2021. Aguilar spoke with Combat Center leadership and toured several training ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

