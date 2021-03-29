Representative Pete Aguilar visits the Combat Center

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 Raymond Browne, gunner, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, shows Rep. Pete Aguilar, California 31st District representative, how to hold an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 29, 2021. Aguilar spoke with Combat Center leadership and toured several training ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

