    DSU Visits Bedrock Innovation lab [Image 3 of 5]

    DSU Visits Bedrock Innovation lab

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Second Lt. Johann Johnson, 436th Airlift Wing innovation lab director, briefs Delaware State University faculty and students on self-balancing transportation at the Bedrock innovation lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 25, 2021. The lab staff plans to implement the autonomous unit to help with maintenance operations and inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 15:48
    Photo ID: 6576577
    VIRIN: 210325-F-DA916-2019
    Resolution: 3603x2400
    Size: 769.71 KB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Innovation
    Team Dover
    Delaware State University

