DSU Visits Bedrock Innovation lab

Staff Sgt. Alexander Feith-Tiongson, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron innovation lab chief technology officer, briefs Delaware State University faculty and students on virtual and augmented reality capabilities and training tools at the Bedrock innovation lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 25, 2021. Established in 2019, Bedrock’s goal is empowering Airmen to develop ideas and leverage new technologies to support the warfighter at home station or downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

