DSU Visits Bedrock Innovation lab

Second Lt. Bailey Ishler, 436th Operations Support Squadron innovation lab director, briefs Delaware State University faculty and students on the Bedrock innovation lab mission and capabilities at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 25, 2021. The facility boasts over 5,000 square feet of large, collaborative workspaces, an event stage, a virtual reality classroom, a podcast studio and a prototyping lab with 3D printers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

