Second Lt. Bailey Ishler, 436th Operations Support Squadron innovation lab director, briefs Delaware State University faculty and students on the Bedrock innovation lab mission and capabilities at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 25, 2021. The facility boasts over 5,000 square feet of large, collaborative workspaces, an event stage, a virtual reality classroom, a podcast studio and a prototyping lab with 3D printers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 15:48
|Photo ID:
|6576576
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-DA916-2009
|Resolution:
|3603x2400
|Size:
|620.61 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSU Visits Bedrock Innovation lab [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
