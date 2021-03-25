Michael Casson, Delaware State University Dean for the College of Business, arrives at the Bedrock innovation lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 25, 2021. A group of faculty and students visited the lab in support of a continued partnership between DSU and Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 15:48 Photo ID: 6576574 VIRIN: 210325-F-DA916-2002 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 874.48 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSU Visits Bedrock Innovation lab [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.