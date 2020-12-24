Fort Worth District Teammate and TX Air National Guard Member: Mandy Waters - getting the job done with excellence wherever she serves

201224-A-ZZ999-1002 QATAR (Dec. 24, 2020) - Mandy Waters, Administrative Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Real Estate Division, also a Tech Sergeant in the Texas Air National Guard, recently returned from a six-month deployment to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar where she was part of the command support staff for the 379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel. U.S. Army photo.

Date Taken: 12.24.2020 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 Location: QA Hometown: DOTHAN, AL, US