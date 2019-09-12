Fort Worth District Teammate and TX Air National Guard Member: Mandy Waters - getting the job done with excellence wherever she serves

191209-A-ZZ999-1001 FORT WORTH, Texas (Dec. 9, 2019) - Mandy Waters, Administrative Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Real Estate Division, was awarded the Army Achievement Award for Civilian Service. Waters, also a Tech Sergeant in the Texas Air National Guard recently returned from a six-month deployment to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar where she was part of the command support staff for the 379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel. U.S. Army photo.

