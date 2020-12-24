Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Worth District Teammate and TX Air National Guard Member: Mandy Waters - getting the job done with excellence wherever she serves

    Fort Worth District Teammate and TX Air National Guard Member: Mandy Waters - getting the job done with excellence wherever she serves

    QATAR

    12.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    201224-A-ZZ999-1001 QATAR (Dec. 24, 2020) - Mandy Waters, Administrative Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Real Estate Division, holds a Falcon, the national bird of Qatar. Waters, also a Tech Sergeant in the Texas Air National Guard recently returned from a six-month deployment to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar where she was part of the command support staff for the 379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel. U.S. Army photo.

    USACE
    Women's History Month
    National Guard
    Fort Worth District

