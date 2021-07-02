Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC [Image 5 of 5]

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Salinas, 17th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, holds a pre-brief with teammates before entering the final exercise at the Mathis Fitness Center during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7, 2021. Defenders participated in hands-on exercises to assist in tactical movements and reinforce the ability to work with different unit members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 10:54
    Photo ID: 6576030
    VIRIN: 210207-F-IK439-1108
    Resolution: 6065x4048
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    17th Medical Group
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)
    14th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT