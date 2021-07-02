Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Salinas, 17th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, holds a pre-brief with teammates before entering the final exercise at the Mathis Fitness Center during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7, 2021. Defenders participated in hands-on exercises to assist in tactical movements and reinforce the ability to work with different unit members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0