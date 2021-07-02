Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC [Image 1 of 5]

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Participants drag a mannequin back to a designated safety zone during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course training simulation behind the Airman and Family Readiness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7, 2021. The TCCC course was designed to focus on medical training in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 10:54
    Photo ID: 6576026
    VIRIN: 210207-F-IK439-1095
    Resolution: 4516x3014
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    training
    17th Medical Group
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT