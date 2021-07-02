Participants drag a mannequin back to a designated safety zone during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course training simulation behind the Airman and Family Readiness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7, 2021. The TCCC course was designed to focus on medical training in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 10:54
|Photo ID:
|6576026
|VIRIN:
|210207-F-IK439-1095
|Resolution:
|4516x3014
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
