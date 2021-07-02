Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC [Image 3 of 5]

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Deven Schultz 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Amber Gibbons, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron officer in charge of the student clinic, examines a prop prescription bottle while assessing a patient during the final exercise of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at the Mathis Fitness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7, 2021. During the exercise, candy was used to imitate the combat pill pack, which allowed the medics to administer the needed ‘medication’ based on simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deven Schultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 10:54
    Photo ID: 6576028
    VIRIN: 210207-F-AU874-0123
    Resolution: 3695x4766
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC
    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    17th Medical Group
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)
    14th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT