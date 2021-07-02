U.S. Air Force Capt. Amber Gibbons, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron officer in charge of the student clinic, examines a prop prescription bottle while assessing a patient during the final exercise of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at the Mathis Fitness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7, 2021. During the exercise, candy was used to imitate the combat pill pack, which allowed the medics to administer the needed ‘medication’ based on simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deven Schultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 10:54 Photo ID: 6576028 VIRIN: 210207-F-AU874-0123 Resolution: 3695x4766 Size: 11.88 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.