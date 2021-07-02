Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC [Image 2 of 5]

    Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Deven Schultz 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A Tactical Combat Casualty Care course participant applies a pressure dressing to a simulated arm injury during the final training exercise at the Mathis Fitness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7, 2021. During the exercise, individuals opened combat medical supplies and administered imitation medications, enabling them to provide the care needed for simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Deven Schultz)

    This work, Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

