Goodfellow partners with 14th MDG to administer TCCC

A Tactical Combat Casualty Care course participant applies a pressure dressing to a simulated arm injury during the final training exercise at the Mathis Fitness Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7, 2021. During the exercise, individuals opened combat medical supplies and administered imitation medications, enabling them to provide the care needed for simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Deven Schultz)

